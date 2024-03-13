National Resistance Movement (NRM) ‘rebel’ MPs have threatened to withdraw their support for party chairman President Museveni over allegations that he intends hand over the party to his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the MPs including Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo and Buyaga West MP, Barnabas Tinkasimire said

NRM is not a monarch to be led by Museveni’s family.

“General Muhoozi should choose where to belong, the army or politics and he should come out clearly without being carried by anyone,” Tinkasimire said.

They further tasked Gen Muhoozi to first resign from the army if he wishes to join active politics as per the UPDF Act Section 66-67.