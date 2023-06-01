The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has decried a deficit of Shs30 billion to fully implement the disaster management plan.

Speaking at the launch of the World Disaster Report 2022, the Society’s secretary-general, Robert Kwesiga, said they need Shs40 billion to implement the disaster management plan but unfortunately, they are only given 10 billion.

Kwesiga says they are overwhelmed by the demand for ambulance response to maternal child health services, inter-faculty referral, and surgical emergencies, increasing refugee influx among others.

He underscores the need to engage with local communities to have disaster profiles of their respective areas for better response in case of disaster.

In response, the Minister of State for Relief, and Disaster Preparedness, Esther Anyakun also revealed that they are resource constrained, adding that due to lack of funds, the 10-year disaster management plan of 2022-2032 has never been implemented.