By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Red Cross has deployed over 20 staff supporting 180 volunteers to disinfect cargo trucks entering the country via the different points of entry.

The organisation’s spokesperson Irene Nakasiita tells KFM that the disinfection continues as part of COVID-19 disease prevention and control efforts that started early this week.

She says the teams were deployed in different border towns of Mutukula, Busia, Bunagana, Tororo/Malaba, Elegu among other high traffic points.

Ugandans have raised concern over truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania whom they fear could increase the risk of spread of Coronavirus due to their movements and lifestyle.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, President Museveni, however, asked Ugandans not to attack truck drivers because they are needed to ensure continued movement of cargo.