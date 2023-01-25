The Uganda Red Cross Society is seeking Shs10 billion to boost its operations in the coming financial year.

In the financial year 2019/2020, the government committed a budgetary allocation of Shs10 billion to support the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Shs1 billion for mobilization of blood donors.

However, in the last three financial years, the Uganda Red Cross Society has been receiving Shs9.4 billion for emergency response and further reduced to Shs5.02 billion in the current financial year.

While appearing before the budget committee of parliament, the secretary general of Red Cross, Robert Kwesiga, urged the MPs to reinstate the Shs10 billion allocation for Emergency Medical Services and disease outbreak response.

He said the Society needs more ambulances to smoothen their emergency responses.

In response, the deputy chairperson of the committee, Wamakuyu Mudimi said Red Cross needs to be supported heavily since donors are scaling down their operations.