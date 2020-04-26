pUganda Red Cross has trained and set up 5 teams on standby to manage any unfortunate COVID -19 death.

The organisation’s secretary general Robert Kwesiga says they have been given the mandate by ministry of health to handle any burial related to COVID 19 that requires specialized management.

He says they have assembled one of these safe and dignified burial teams is stationed in Kampala with others to be deployed where need may arise.

Uganda has 75 confirmed COVID 19 cases with no death registered.

The organisation recently managed the burial of a Ugandan male citizen who had died from Qatar after collapsing in the bathroom, however ruled out any claims of the death being connected to COVID 19.