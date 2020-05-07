By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Red Cross says hundreds of people have been affected by flash floods in the districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko.

This is after heavy rains led to the bursting of the banks of River Nyamwamba and Mubuku.

The red cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita says through their field branch offices in those areas, they have established that affected areas in Kasese district include; Base camp lower, Kitooro, Kirembe, Kizungu, Karusandara, Kisinga, Bugoye, Maliba among other major towns.

She says the teams have also confirmed flooding in Lamiya1, II, and Central, Katoke, Kisenyi in Bundibugyo and other areas in Ntoroko.

Nakasiita adds that findings from the ongoing rapid assessment show that the magnitude of the disasters, numbers of people affected, and the immediate needs of the people will inform their response plan.