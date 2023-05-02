By Mike Sebalu

The Uganda Red Cross Society has warned that a number of households are at risk in areas surrounding Mt. Rwenzori following ongoing heavy rains in Kasese district.

According to the assessment done by the Redcross team, it was established that apart from the 5 people (one dead and four injured) from Kaghema and Butera villages in Buhuhira sub-county, other communities in Kabonera parish, Kyarumba sub-county were equally affected on Monday.

The latest reports by the Uganda Redcross Society indicate that 6 villages of Kibirigha I, Kibirigha II, Muthambi, Kiitabona, Buthali II, and Kasanzi were also affected by landslides.

Irene Nakasiita, the Uganda Recdoss communications officer, says 200 households are at risk, occupants from 40 households have pitched camp at Kibirigha Roman Catholic church, whereas 26 households have been completely destroyed.

Nakasiita adds that the major challenging situations now lie in shelter gaps, protection issues, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH} needs, citing an example of the church which has been congested with one latrine being used by both males and females.

She says there is also need for other human needs such as; food, clean water, warm clothes for children, and blankets among other basic necessities to support the displaced families.

She, however, says the district’s disaster management committee is working with the Uganda Red Cross to address the gaps so that the said families can develop coping mechanisms.