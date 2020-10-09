

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Redcross Society has called upon different government line ministries to relocate families affected by floods in Ntoroko.

The call was made by the organisation’s secretary general Robert Kwesiga while distributing relief nonfood items to over 1400 people affected by floods in the district.

Kwesiga said the problem of water is too big and cannot be solved by just giving out relief.

He further said the organisation hopes to scale the emergency response by coming in to quickly address the WASH needs on ground to avoid any disease outbreaks.

Each family received a Kit composed of 1 Tarpaulin , 2 Blankets, 2Mosquito nets, 2Jerricans, 2 Cooking pots, 6 Silver plates, 5 Silver cups, and 2 Bars of soap, among other key essential household items.

The district assistant CAO Bonus Twijukye called upon other partners to also emulate the Redcross and offer any help they can.