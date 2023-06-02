Four-time presidential candidate and leader of the People’s Front for Transition Dr Kizza Beisigye has advised the opposition to first seek measures of how to regain Uganda’s sovereignty before thinking of amending the constitution.

Speaking at the ongoing consultative workshop of opposition MPs on constitutional and electoral reforms taking place in Munyonyo, Dr Besigye said the Ugandan people have never been given the mandate to decide on what they want arguing that the country is a product of a foreign group which sat and made deliberations about present day Uganda.

According to Besigye, Ugandans have for the last 60 years been in the struggle to attain freedom claiming that the state has been captured by President Museveni who have cemented his position using the power of the gun.

Besigye thus says the only reform Uganda needs is how to end impunity, commercialization and militarization of politics among others.