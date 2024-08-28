The controversial regional parliamentary sittings will commence on Wednesday afternoon in Gulu district, northern Uganda. Following overwhelming support from MPs, the decision was made to bring parliament closer to the people through sittings in four regions across the country.

The cost of holding these regional sittings has attracted criticism from various stakeholders, including political parties and opposition leaders in parliament. The Leader of Opposition, Mr. Joel Ssenyonyi, announced a boycott of the sittings, citing the allocation of Shs20 billion as a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money.

Despite this, a small number of opposition MPs decided to participate in the proceedings.

President Museveni is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday at the regional sitting held in Gulu City at Kaunda playground.