Regional police commanders have been ordered to ensure the safety of all pilgrims trekking to Namugongo Martyrs’ shrines ahead of the June 3rd commemoration.

Police publicist, Fred Enanga has revealed that these have been tasked to escort pilgrims and provide protection to them as they rest at churches, schools, and community centres.

According to Enanga, the Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola has also tasked the commanders to also ensure that movement under the cover of darkness at night and early morning is restricted and to also identify those who cannot endure the journey for medical attention.

Every 3rd June, believers across the globe make a pilgrimage to the Uganda Martyrs shrines at Namugongo to celebrate the Martyrs, a group of 22 Catholic and 23 Anglican converts to Christianity who were executed between 1885 and 1887 for their faith.

Pilgrims come from as far as DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and world over trekking on foot to Namugongo to review their faith and renew themselves mentally and spiritually.

Police say so far, no incidents of crime have been registered against the groups that kicked off their journey.