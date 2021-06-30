By Damali Mukhaye

Government will today start registering the 16 identified vulnerable groups eligible to receive shs 100,000 covid19 relief cash whose disbursement is expected to start in two weeks.

Their registration will be carried out by Uganda National Bureau of Statistics and town clerks while local council one chairpersons will superintend the exercise.

The Gender and Social development minister Betty Amongi has since revealed that her ministry will guide cities and municipalities on the number of persons to be selected.

She says once UBOS and town clerks have finalized compiling the data of those who qualify to get the money, their names will be displayed in various villages to ensure that people who fall in those categories do not miss out.

The final list is expected to be ready by July 4th to ensure cash is transferred to them as soon as possible.

Individuals eligible to get the cash but whose national Ids and sim card registration details vary will receive pay through post Bank vans.