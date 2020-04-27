The Uganda National Examinations Board has warned parents across the country not to fall prey to unscrupulous people asking for money to have their children registered for the 2020 national examinations.

The board’s public relations officer Jennifer Kalule says registration of candidates was halted until schools are re-opened by the President.

She says their attention has been drawn to an open letter to the minister of education and sports alleging among other things; that UNEB is stressing parents by demanding for registration fees at a time when they are struggling to survive during this COVID-19 lockdown.

She says that this is completely false because online registration of candidates was supposed to start on April 1 but following the closure of schools, it was halted.