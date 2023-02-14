National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) says government’s move to regulate school fees in private institutions will not work when other forces leading to the runaway hikes are not addressed.

According to the government proposal, a nursery pupil in a private school is expected to pay not more than Shs690,000, and a primary school pupil, in a day school is expected to pay Shs650,000, while their counterparts in the boarding section should pay not more than Shs1.2 million.

Students in secondary and vocational schools should not pay mover than Shs960,000.

However, NEED president, Joseph Kabuleta says there is no way government can dictate school fees structures yet the prices of food and scholastic materials are not controlled in such a liberal economy as Uganda’s.

Kabuleta instead advises the government to reinstate its policy of having many government-aided schools in different parts of the country to ensure that learners have access to good quality education at a low cost.