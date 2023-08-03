By Ivan Walunyolo

Relatives of Wednesday’s boat accident victims are appealing to government to support the search for the missing bodies to enable them organise a decent burial.

These are camped at Bugonga landing site anxiously waiting for news about the fate of their loved ones from a joint team of the army, marine police as well as private divers that resumed the search operation on Thursday.

“Some of them have spent the night there with nothing to eat but are requesting the government that it considers more effort for the search for their beloved ones and some of them are also calling upon well-wishers to support them with what to eat and as well government support them in burying their people,” Walunyolo said.

At least 25 people are said to have drowned in Lake Victoria after their boat capsized on Wednesday, with only 9 people rescued.

The boat accident, described as one of the worst on Lake Victoria this year, has been blamed on overloading and strong winds.

The ill-fated large boat was transporting 34 passengers and cargo from Lwanabatya landing site in Kyamuswa county, Kalangala district.