By Ritah Kemigisa and Prossy Kisakye

Muslim leaders have asked the president to pardon and release political prisoners who were arrested before, during and after the January elections.

Leading Eid prayers at Old Kampala Mosque, the leader of the Uganda Muslim Supreme council and the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramathan Mubajje said those arrested need to enjoy their freedom.

“We request the president to pardon all those who have been confined due to the political situation which has been in the country, let them be released, some of the people arrested are Muslims who need to enjoy Eid with their families,” said Sheik Mubajje .

He adds that following the swearing in of president Museveni yesterday, now is the time to forgive, forget the past and unite so that peace can prevail.

Mubajje is also asking the president to order police to return the over 1000 motorcycles that were impounded on the eve of his swearing in saying it is wrong to deprive the youth of their daily source of income.

“ It is a desperate move by our youth to get a daily bread that’s why they were still moving in late hours, let them be pardoned and their motorcycles returned at no cost,” added Sheikh Mubajje.

Police have since revealed that 1200 motorcycles and 33 motor vehicles were impounded on Tuesday night after they intensified operations on curfew enforcement in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says at least 50 suspects were also arrested for failing to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines against the spread of Covid-19.

He said most motorists will be issued with express penalty scheme fines while others will be arraigned in courts of law on allegations of doing negligent acts likely to spread Covid-19.