By Malik Fahad

Four suspected Ebola patients who were isolated at Masaka regional referral hospital have tested negative for the deadly virus.

The suspected patients include a man who escaped from an Ebola isolation centre in Mubende last week and his contacts.

Others are three Masaka regional referral hospital staff that got into contact with the said patient who had come to seek health services at the health facility after escaping from Mubende hospital.

According to Masaka regional referral hospital director, Dr. James Elima, the patient is steadily responding to the treatment, and he will soon be discharged.

He says the hospital staff that got in contact with the patient were five, adding that test results of the three turned negative as they await the other two.