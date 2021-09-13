By Ivan Ssenabulya

Religious leaders have asked political leaders not to neglect the church amid a crisis happening all over the world.

The appeal was made by Prophet Elvis Mbonye, in an interview with NTV Kenya on the Sunday, CrossOver Show.

Mbonye has Castigated governments for not consulting prophets on matters of government, citing the olden days where politicians used to consult prophets and religious leaders on matters of war, pandemics, and epidemics among other crises.

‘The reasons we are where we are is because of decades upon decades, almost centuries of denigrating the prophetic ministry, because of that we now have politicians leading the church, instead of vice versa’ Mbonye was quoted on the show.

He also criticised the church for running on rules not by the grace of Jesus, what he termed as ‘legalism’, where he said is just passing judgement to people instead of welcoming them to Jesus to be changed.

Mbonye said, ‘in the days of the Bible, politicians consulted prophets on war to do with strategy but prophets were not warriors, economics things but now this whole things like disease happening all over the world’

He said that the mess in church is blamed for the unanswered prayers, where religious leaders call for national prayers but nothing happens.

This comes after the closure of places of worship since March, 2020 following the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.