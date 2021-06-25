By Ivan Ssenabulya

Religious leaders have asked the government to allow them contact their foreign partners on the possibility of donating more covid vaccines to Uganda.

The call has been made by Apostle Joseph Sserwadda, the head of the born again faith federation during the 4th National Prayers on the Covid-19 Pandemic being held virtually at State House Entebbe and six selected worship places via zoom.

Speaking as the main celebrant, Serwadda has also called for establishment of a ministry for religious affairs to help promote the national spiritual agenda.

He has also asked that religious leaders be included on the list of essential workers to enable them move with ease during the 42-day covid-induced lockdown.

The theme for the National Covid Prayers is,“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

The selected worship places are; Gadaffi Mosque, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in Old Kampala, Rubaga Cathedral, Seventh Day Adventists Church Kireka Hill, Rubaga Miracle Center, All Saints Cathedral Nakasero and Uganda Orthox church in Namungoona.