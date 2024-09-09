Religious leaders have linked the recent surge of HIV/AIDS cases in the country to the increasing access to alcohol, pornography, and house parties organized by a section of youth groups.

The chairperson of the Inter-religious Council and the Archbishop of Uganda, Steven Kaziimba Mugalu on Monday called for a consultative effort with the government to address this issue immediately.

He says the increasing access to pornography and alcohol abuse is responsible for the increasing cases of HIV/AIDS being registered in the country.

“People are drinking [alcohol] including students, and this has really created a lot of problems. Some young people go somewhere and buy young ladies and they say ‘we pay around two hundred thousand and we chew them,’ and then they get Aids, I feel so sad,” Kaziimba said.

The recent report released by the Uganda Aids Commission indicated that Uganda is losing at least 54 people every day to the disease and another 105 people get infected each day.

The report went ahead to indicate some of the regions with high HIV/Aids prevalence rates and these included Mbarara district with the highest rate, Fort Portal, and Mbale among others.