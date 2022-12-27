Religious leaders have called for concerted efforts to address the problem of street children in Kampala.

According to Rev John Awodi, the Secretary to the Diocese of Kampala, they are concerned by the increasing number of children on the streets of Kampala from mainly Karamoja.

He condemned some individuals who reportedly ferry these children to the streets to make them money through begging, calling for concerted efforts to help address this problem.

Awodi made the remarks while visiting and sharing Christmas with former street kids at Uganda Women’s Effort to save Orphans (UWESO) home, Masulita.

The Diocese of Kampala donated foodstuffs, a cake, flat-screen TV among other gifts to the children.