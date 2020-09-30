

By Benjamin Jumbe

Religious leaders in Terego district have expressed commitment to sensitizing and mobilizing their followers on the dangers of COVID-19.

It comes after President Museveni cleared places of worship for congregation with a limited number of only 70 worshipers.

Speaking to KFM, the Parish priest of St Joseph the Worker Catholic Parish in Omugo subcounty, Terego district Rev Father Geoffrey Ojandu said since they are now able to meet physically with the Christians, they will use this opportunity to further encourage them to observe SOPs.

The church with a capacity of over 300 people has had to increase the number of masses per Sunday to 4.