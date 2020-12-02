Religious leaders under their joint organization the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda have, today met with the police over the poor treatment of political candidates in the ongoing campaigns.

In a joint statement, the religious leaders condemned the impartial way police is carrying out its mandate of overseeing law and order in the ongoing campaigns.

The religious leaders say that the actions of the police have a direct bearing on the outcome of this election and is also making it impossible for the Electoral Commission to deliver a free and fair election to the country.

However, the police director of operations, AIGP Edward Ochom has told the men of God that they can not tolerate the behavior of some presidential candidates whom they accuse of flouting the campaign programs.

Ochom adds that police officers are also being tortured and no one is speaking out about it.