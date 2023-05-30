Some religious leaders have expressed concern with the passing of the anti-gay law, saying the repercussions are likely to be intense.

The presiding apostle of the born-again faith Federation Uganda, also senior pastor at Victory Christian Centre Church located in Ndeeba, Dr. Joseph Sserwadda, says more travel bans await Ugandan government officials abroad.

Just yesterday the mover of the Bill, Asuman Basalirwa revealed that the US had revoked the visa of the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

He has meanwhile implored the government to allow religious settings to establish recovery centers for victims of homosexuality.