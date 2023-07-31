By Joseph Omollo

Religious leaders in Tororo district-Bukedi sub-region have expressed concern over the growing number of couples opting out of marriages to live single parenthood life.

The Bishop of Bukedi diocese, Rev Samuel George Bogere Egesa says the trend is an indication that the family has been attacked by the devil.

He thus calls for concerted efforts to save the family and ensure children are raised in a favorable environment. Bishop Egesa warns that if unchecked, the trend will destroy the Ugandan society.

He made the remarks during the belated International Day of the Family organised by Tororo district in partnership with Hope for family, at international Boma grounds over the weekend.

Speaking at the same event, the minister of state for Disability Affairs Hellen Grace Asmao, disclosed that government is in the final stages of formulating a family policy to support constructive parenting and reduce cases of single parenthood.