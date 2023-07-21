By Kevin Githuku

Politicians, religious, and other government leaders joined mourners on Friday to eulogise and celebrate the life of former Mbarara Archbishop Paul K. Bakyenga a requiem mass held at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala.

Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga died on July 18 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

Speaking to KFM on the sidelines of the mass, Mbarara Woman Member of Parliament, Rita Atukwasa, described the late as a generous man and asked Ugandans to emulate the sharing and caring character he exhibited.

The late Archbishop’s body is en route to his home area in Mbarara and shall be escorted to his final resting place on Sunday, July 23.