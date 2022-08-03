The government says all people living on the slopes of Mt Elgon and along river banks must be relocated to safer geographical landscapes as a long-term solution to the disasters in the area.

The statement has been made by the minister for relief, disaster preparedness, and refugees following the death of over 20 people in floods and scores displaced in the area.

Several others have been left homeless after landslides in the area yesterday that destroyed gardens and other items.

The minister for relief disaster preparedness and refugees Eng Hillary Onek says roads in landslide and flood-prone areas need urgent fixing to enable farming and commercial activities to go on, asking that the ministry of works helps with the restoration of the damaged infrastructure.

He further says the ministry of health should also ensure medical supplies are delivered to the displaced families, especially the women and children.