Remains of some of the students whose bodies were burnt beyond recognition during the May 16th attack on Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese district by suspected ADF rebels have today been handed over to parents and relatives at Bwera General Hospital Mortuary.

The remains of 11 out of the 17 were handed to the bereaved relatives by the state minister for ICT and national guidance Godfrey Kabyanga, who revealed that the 6 did not match the DNA samples taken earlier.

Kabyanga has thus advised parents whose children’s remains are still missing to provide police forensic teams with more samples for DNA profiling