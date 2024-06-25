Health experts have asked the government to support the private sector to drive access to Family Planning commodities whose demand continues to rise.

The Director Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Charles Olaro says in order to address the growing demand for family planning services the private sector must take the lead.

He says currently four million people are using family planning commodities, but out of these only one million have the potential to buy them.

He is optimistic that removing such factors impeding women’s access to family planning services will help promote a healthy environment for the women to live, work and develop.

Dr Olaro has made the remarks at a family planning market engagement meeting with civil society organizations and the private sector.