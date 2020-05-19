Following the presidential directive that there is need to shift cargo from lorry to railway transport, the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) has commenced works to refurbish some old railway lines.

A statement from the corporation reveals that they have started clearing bushes, screening and maintenance of two sections of Malaba-Kampala railway line totalling 100km.

They are also set to refurbish the northern railway line that is, the Tororo-Gulu line, which is estimated at 375.4km.

Officials in the Ministry of Works and Transport have since asked for Shs9.5 billion to fix the loopholes in railway transport.

In an interview with Daily Monitor a few weeks ago, the works and transport minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, said the money would be needed for refurbishment of some of the locomotives, maintaining the wagons and repairing MV Kawa, among other interventions.

According to Katumba, railway transport would reduce cargo handled by the road network by at least 60,000 tonnes.