By Benjamin Jumbe

Women Road safety advocates have welcomed government efforts to streamline the taxi and boda industry in Kampala city and the country at large.

This follows recent issuance of guidelines by the ministry of works and transport to the industry players aimed at cleaning the sector, among these included fresh registration of boda riders and plans to have them retrained.

Speaking to Kfm the Managing consultant at Consult Afrika Usalama, Mabel Tomusange, says this was long overdue noting that it is a step in the right direction towards improving road safety.

She however says for this program to be effective, there is need to involve the stakeholders involved like the riders and drivers.