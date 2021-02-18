BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI

Kampala Capital City Authority has told industrialists surrounding industrial areas to take responsibility for maintaining and repairing roads that lead to their premises.

Just this morning, a number of casual laborers told KFM that whenever it rains they can not access work stations, mostly factories situated in the industrial area because of floods that always cut off the roads.

They also demanded that the city authority fills up the deep potholes which pose danger to their lives.

The KCCA spokesperson Daniel Nuwabine however tells KFM that the authority is currently over stretched adding that industry managers should intervene and repair some of the roads where their factories are located.

He meanwhile says the authority will soon finalize with the process of filing the various pot holes in the industrial area soon.

Nuwabine has also appealed to the central government through the ministry of works and transport to help KCCA in fixing some of the roads that are in a bad state.