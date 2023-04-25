The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya has revealed that Investigations into the alleged corruption scandals at the Office of the Prime Minister are yet to be concluded.

Currently, there are ongoing investigations into the alleged misuse of Iron sheets that government procured through the Prime Minister’s office meant to benefit the vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region.

Some of the ministers involved in the saga led by Karamoja Affairs minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu have been produced in courts of law.

While addressing the press on Tuesday, Kamya revealed that the investigations not only focus on the Karamoja Iron sheets saga since there many cracks within this office.

She said there are investigations about the procurement processes, distribution channels, storage, and delivery channels and that within three weeks, the Inspectorate will hand over the report to government.