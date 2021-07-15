By Enid Ninsiima

People living in Kasese District are again in panic after three Rivers of Nyamwamba, Mubuku, and Nyamugasani that all come from Mount Rwenzori burst their banks on Thursday morning.

According to the district chairperson for the disaster committee, Mr Tadeo Muhindo said by Thursday afternoon, no death or destruction of property had been reported.

The floods from River Nyamwamba had cut off a section of the road from Namuhuga up to Ngagi River and also floods submerged the road at Ngagi Bridge.

The floods left hundreds of people coming from Kasese main town including health workers of Kilembe mines hospital all stranded at Ngagi Bridge for over four hours as floods had cut off the road.

Last year, floods in the Kasese District left over 1,000 people homeless, properties destroyed and now over 100 households are currently camping at the Muhokya transit camp that was also displaced by floods in May last year.

“It is true, River Nyamwamba has again burst its banks today morning (Thursday), but fortunately no death and destruction of people’s properties have been recorded but our team is going to assess the situation,” Mr Muhindo said.

The RDC Kasese district, Lt. Joe Walusimbi warned that all those people living near the banks of rivers need to vacate their places immediately.

Last month, when President Museveni visited Kasese District, he promised the leaders that displaced people will be relocated to other places outside the district if the victims accept.