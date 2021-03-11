BY MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Residents in Budaka District have started fleeing and locking up their houses in a bid to avoid the ongoing Indoor Residual Spraying [IRS] programme which kicked off on March 1.

Some residents say during the previous spraying exercise many families reported side effects of the toxic chemicals used to spray.

Moses Botte, a resident of Nakibulu village, Bwase Parish, Budaka Town council says the communities have that negative perception because of the previous experience they got from the exercise.

However, the District Health Officer, Dr Elisa Mulwani explains that the government is committed to improving the lives of people and has no intention to kill its citizens.