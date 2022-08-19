A total of 17 teaching and non-teaching staff have resigned from Makerere University, Daily Monitor has learnt.

A list of teaching staff, majority at doctorate level, who have tendered in their resignation, was released a few days after the reappointment of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, for a second term.

Prof Nawangwe is now faced with a daunting task of retaining top talent during his five-year tenure.

According to a notice from the university’s appointments board, addressed to the directorate of Human resource on August 17, seven of the 17 staff who have resigned are PhD holders.

PhD is the highest education level attained at the university.

Two of those who have resigned are assistant lecturers while eight are non-teaching staff.

The teaching staff took their disappointment to social media, raising concern over the resignation of their colleagues and asking the university appointment board and management to act with urgency to ensure that the same does not happen again.