By Shabibah Nakirigya

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Uganda H.E Jamal Al madan has urged Muslims to respect the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to end mid this month.

Speaking to the media while handing over Iftar items to different Muslim institutions at their embassy in Kampala as its annual activity, Amb. Almadan said that during the last ten days of the holy month, Muslims should put in extra energy to praise Allah, recite the Quran, help the needy, and ask for forgiveness.

Amb. Al madan added that as a Muslim-based embassy, they have decided to give out Iftar items to different Muslim institutions so that they can help the needy starting from their respective communities where they are operating from.

The Rector of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda one of the institutions which received the Iftar items said that in the last ten days, Muslims should continue strengthening their intention by praying to Allah for forgiveness, increase love among Muslims and enable them to complete the holy month in peace.