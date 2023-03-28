Retired Church of Uganda Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi was last night airlifted to Kampala after his health deteriorated on Monday.

“We rushed him to Nakasero Hospital at 2:00am for specialized treatment. His wife accompanied him and is by his side” Nebbi Diocese Bishop Pons Ozelle told Monitor .

In a Tuesday morning interview, Bishop Ozelle added that Emeritus Archbishop Orombi “had been put on first aid to contain the unease of vomiting.”

“Our God is able. He (Orombi) is so far responding well. He is able to sit, talk now and ask sensible questions. The first thing he asked for was his Bible and reading glasses,” he added.