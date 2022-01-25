By Damali Mukhaye

Retired Supreme Court Judge, George Kanyeihamba has paid tribute to the late Governor of Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Mutebile, saying he was one of the great icons and benefactors the country has ever had.

In his condolence message, Kanyeihamba says the news of Prof. Mutebile’s passing came to Banyakigezi as a great shock, despite the fact that he was unwell for some time and hospitalized on several occasions.

He says President Museveni must have believed in and trusted Mutebile despite some criticism of his opinions and call for resignation.

Mutebile died on Sunday at a Nairobi hospital and according to the official burial program released by the government, he will be laid to rest on Monday at his ancestral home in Kabale.