Government has again directed all money lending institutions holding client’s National Identity Cards to give them back to the rightful owners with immediate effect.

In April 2023, Uganda Police issued a warning that, any act of confiscation or demands for National IDs as collateral is illegal, as it denies the owner, the ability to use them for identification while travelling or when conducting other transactions.

Also in September last year, the National Identification and Registration of Authority (NIRA) issued a strongly-worded statement advising National Identity card holders to desist from using them as security for obtaining loans.

Now the Information and National Guidance minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi emphasizes that any person who commits the offence and is convicted is liable to a fine or faces imprisonment not exceeding three years or both.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, earlier today, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said Cabinet has issued a fresh directive to whoever is holding any person’s Identity Card to hand it back or face dire consequences.

“It is unlawful for anyone to require a follower or bring their identity cards so that those without saying who are holding peoples id should return them as soon as yesterday, all the money lenders or those Saccos should not hold people’s ID”, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said.