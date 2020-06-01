By Benjamin Jumbe

Environment experts have warned that with the return of public transport, air quality is likely to deteriorate due to the increase in pollution.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and subsequent suspension of public transport for the last 2 months, the National Environment Management Authority reported a 60% improvement in the quality of air in the city.

However, the authority’s executive director Dr Tom Okurut tells KFM that this is expected to change now that private cars are back on the road and public transport is expected to resume soon.

He, however, says some measures have been put in place to check this air pollution.