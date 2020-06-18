

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has issued a set of Standard Operation Procedures for Ugandan returnees from abroad.

This comes as the country prepares to start receiving citizens who have been stranded abroad due to the corona virus pandemic.

A statement from ministry of foreign affairs indicates that all returnees are to deposit their passports with immigration officers at Entebbe International airport upon arrival.

The passports will only be given back to the returnees after the mandatory 14-day quarantine period and presentation of a certificate of release issued by ministry of health with COVID-19 negative test results.

The ministry of foreign affairs adds that ministry of health has designated over 30 private and public quarantine centres for the returnees in Entebbe and Kampala.

Last week health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng revealed that government was set to start receiving returnees, 300 every 2 weeks.

It is however not clear when these people will start returning home