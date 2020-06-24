The ministry of foreign affairs has revealed that Ugandans returning home from other countries will have to carry a negative Covid-19 test Certificate.

Uganda yesterday evening started repatriating citizens stranded in other countries after the Covid-19 pandemic with the first group jetting in from Turkey, another from Sudan of 30 Ugandans and the Netherlands

The Minister of state for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem says safety is key and every Ugandan entering the country will be required to possess a negative Covid-19 test certificate and will be subjected to further testing upon arrival .

He says they will also have to undergo a 14 day mandatory quarantine.

Every fortnight, Uganda will be receiving a group of 300 citizens from abroad.

On 2nd July 70 Ugandans will jet in from South Africa, 200 from the UAE, and 16 from Belgium.