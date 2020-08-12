By Benjamin Jumbe

Rev. Canon Nason Baluku has been elected the 3rd Bishop of the Diocese of South Rwenzori.

The election was made by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at the Namirembe Guest House, Kampala, last evening.

Rev. Canon Baluku has served in a variety of ministry positions, including a Vicar of several parishes, an Archdeacon, Diocesan Secretary, Program Director for the Bishop Masereka Christian Foundation, and PDR Coordinator in the Provincial Secretariat.

Currently, he serves as a Project Manager for the international organization Barnabas Fund. He is married to Jane Biira Baluku and God has blessed them with seven children.

Rev Canon Baluku who is to be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 13thDecember 2020 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kasese is to succeed the Rt. Rev. Jackson Nzerebende, who has been the Bishop of the Diocese since 2003.