By Mike Sebalu

Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana has been elected the 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese.His election was announced on Monday morning by the House of Bishops sitting in Kisoro.

According to a statement issued by the Church of Uganda, he will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on July 16, 2023, at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luweero.

Canon Kasana was born on 11th January 1971 in Sekamuli, Wabinyinja, Bamunanika sub-country, and was born again on 17th September 1996.

Canon Kasana attained a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Uganda Christianity University in 2009 and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Development Studies from Ndejje University. He was ordained a deacon in 2009 and made a Canon of St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luweero, in 2020.

Additionally, he has traveled extensively, been exposed to ministry in the UK, Europe, India, and South Africa, and coordinated several international partnerships in Luweero Diocese.

Canon Kasana began his ministry as a Lay Reader. After he was ordained, he served in a variety of different pastoral and administrative positions, including Diocesan Youth Secretary, Parish Priest, Archdeacon, and Diocesan Director of Household and Community Transformation.

Relatedly, Rev. Barnabas Tibaijuka has also been elected the 1st Bishop of West Ruwenzori Diocese by the House of Bishops.

The Diocese will be officially launched and he will be consecrated and enthroned as the 1st Bishop on 27th August 2023 in Bundibugyo.

Rev. Barnabas earned a Master’s degree from Mountains of the Moon University, Fort Portal, in 2016, and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, Mukono, in 2011. He was ordained a deacon in 2010 and a priest in 2011.