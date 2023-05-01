By Mike Sebalu

Police in Mbale have registered a fatal accident that left Rev. Francis Wakhooli, 58, of St Paul Church of Uganda dead.

It is alleged that motor vehicle registration number UAM 080V (Mitsubishi Fuso) which was loaded with sawdust driven by a yet unidentified person was moving from Bufumbo heading towards the Mbale side when its driver lost control and knocked motorcycle registration number UDB 064M which was coming from the same direction ridden by Rev. Wakhooli, killing him instantly.

Police say Rev. Wakhooli has been a teacher at Lwaso Primary School and a resident of Greater ward, Mbale Northern Division in Mbale City.

According to Elgon region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the body was delivered to Mbale City mortuary on Sunday, and a postmortem was concluded by the police surgeon. He adds that the body was handed over to the deceased’s relatives for burial.

The hunt for the driver is on, according to Taitika.