

Female activists have cast doubt on the effectiveness of the revised rules on school pregnancy.

Among the new guidelines, is that a boy who makes a girl pregnant in school will have to leave and only return after the girl has given birth and the girl will also be required to stay away from school until delivery.

However the Wakisa Ministry Director, Vivian Kityo says much as this would be a good way of punishing those who impregnate girls, the rules are mere rhetoric bound to remain on paper.

Kityo says for pregnancy in schools to be fought, there is a need for a whole mindset and cultural change.

Wakisa ministries is a counselling facility for girls and their families facing unwanted pregnancies.