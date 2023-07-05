By Obed Kankiriho

Local Leaders and residents of Kisoro district have asked President Museveni to reward Gen. Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police with a ministerial post after retirement.

This is after the president granted retirement approval to 11 General and Senior Officers of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces – UPDF including Kayihura.

Gen Kayihura, a resident of Kanabukunga village, Nyakabande sub-county in Kisoro district is among the 11 generals scheduled to retire from the army on August 31, 2023.

The residents argue that a ministerial post would be the perfect reward for his dedicated services to the country as a top Police officer.

“When you look at the structures and how the police force is built, it’s because of Gen Kale. When you look at the training and discipline these policemen have especially those who went through the arms of Gen Kayihura, they are totally different from those who have been recruited after the reign of Kale Kayihura,” one of the leaders told KFM.

Meanwhile, Gen Kayihura’s family members say that during his term in office, their son was hardworking and always chose national service over family.