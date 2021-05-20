By Ruth Anderah

Rhino Fund Uganda that was managing Rhinos at the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary located in Nakasongola District has withdrawn its case of breach of contract case against the owners of the land where the facility is located.

The case was filed in April against the owners of the land Captain Charles Roy together with Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranches Limited for breach of contract and illegally cancellation of its licence that was pending hearing before High Court Justice Musa Ssekaana.

The licence in question was signed on August 20th 2002 to run for 30 years and it was cancelled in January after 18 years.

Accordingly, the court records indicate that Captain Roy on April 16th wrote to the Rhino Fund Uganda asking them to vacate his land on grounds that the organization no longer had businesses there since Uganda Wildlife Authority had revoked their license.

As such, Captain Roy gave the organization only seven days to vacate his place where they were managing 33 rhinos.

Later, Rhino Fund Uganda filed a case of breach of contract which it has withdrawn.

Uganda Wildlife Authority in April issued a statement closing the sanctuary from the public until further notice due to the conflicts between the organisation and the owners of the land which they realised could compromise the safety of rhinos.