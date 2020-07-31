Emmanuel Arineitwe

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Rift Valley Fever in Kabale district.

The comes after Robert Mwesigye, a boda boda rider died from Kabale Regional Referral Hospital where he had been rushed after presenting with signs and symptoms of Rift Valley fever.

The ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says they have started tracing for those who came in contact with the deceased.

According to one of the deceased’s colleagues, by the time he was taken to hospital he had severe headache, sore throat, was vomiting and cough and complained of muscle and joint pains.

Rift Valley fever is a viral disease commonly seen in domesticated animals in sub-Saharan Africa, such as cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, and camels.

According to the World Health Organization, the fever is a viral

infection that primarily affects animals and is transmitted to humans through poor handling of tissue of infected animals during slaughter, veterinary procedures or disposal of carcasses or fetuses.